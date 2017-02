The former aide to the former president Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri took to his Facebook page to blast the Minister for Information and culture, Lai Mohammed calling him a liar from the pit of hell.

Reno Omokri took to his Facebook age to post the video below:

https://web.facebook.com/omokri/videos/10211513249324164/

Nigerians on social media in reaction took to the comment section to give their opinion. Read some comments below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment