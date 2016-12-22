 Nigerians React To 16-year-old Nollywood Actress' Revealing Photos - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerians React To 16-year-old Nollywood Actress’ Revealing Photos

regina-daniels2

Nigerians on social media have expressed their varying opinions on the rightness of 16-year-old Nollywood actress, Regina Daniel’s bikini photos.

The 16-year-old actress who in a recent interview said she could not put up with a man who was mediocre in bed shared some bikini photos on her Instagram page and has since come under heavy criticism.

While some Nigerians in her comment box feel she is too young to expose her body on social media, others supported the actress’ decision adding that she could live her life as she pleases.

See some of the photos she shared from her swimming time out with friends.

regina-daniels

regina-daniels

regina-daniels

regina-daniels

See some comments regarding her outfit below:

50

51

52

53

54

55

56

57

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

