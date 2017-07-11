Nigerians Shock Zahra Buhari-Indimi After She Tweeted "Afternoon Nigeria" - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians on social media took to their respective pages to demand the whereabouts of the president, Muhammadu Buhari from his daughter who surfaced on social media platform, Twitter, after a brief hiatus.

The demand for the president comes after Muhammadu Buhari handed over power to the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo and left the country on May 7, 2017 on medical grounds.

The president’s health status remains generally unknown as there have been calls from several quarters demanding an update from the presidency on the health status of the president. Other quarters have demanded that the president address Nigerians.

Nigerians however, in a show of frustration at the continued absence of the president which has been said to be affecting the country and its image negatively demanded to see the president from his daughter after she tweeted ‘Afternoon Nigeria’.

Read some of the comments from Nigerians below:

