 Nigerians Slam Buhari On Father's Day - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerians Slam Buhari On Father’s Day

As Nigerians celebrate Father’s day, several Nigerians have trooped out to register their discomfort and disappointment at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The reactions from Nigerians comes after the president, Muhammadu Buhari left the country for the United Kingdom on May 7, 2017 on medical grounds.

Nigerians in reaction to a Father’s day message sent on Twitter by Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna in the Senate encouraging Nigerians to pray for the president expressed their dissatisfaction in clear terms.

Read some of the reactions below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar