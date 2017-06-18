Nigerians Slam Buhari On Father's Day - The Herald Nigeria

As Nigerians celebrate Father’s day, several Nigerians have trooped out to register their discomfort and disappointment at the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

The reactions from Nigerians comes after the president, Muhammadu Buhari left the country for the United Kingdom on May 7, 2017 on medical grounds.

Nigerians in reaction to a Father’s day message sent on Twitter by Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna in the Senate encouraging Nigerians to pray for the president expressed their dissatisfaction in clear terms.

Read some of the reactions below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment