"Nigerians Will Kill Me" - Nigerian Gay Man About To Be Deported From Britain - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

A Nigerian man set to be deported by the British authorities has cried out for the fear of his life and safety in Nigeria.

The Nigerian man identified as Oyekunle noted that he move to London for his safety owing to his sexual orientation. He had claimed asylum after moving to London four years ago but is set

to be deported along with a hundred other deportees.

The Nigerian man who spoke to RT in an exclusive chat revealed his fears of returning to the country adding that his friends and relatives had started harassing him based on his sexual orientation.

Speaking during a phone conversation with RT, Oyekunle who was at the Colnbrook Immigration Removal Centre said: “I can’t go back. When I go back they will kill me.”

Following the claim, an asylum seekers’ support charity centre, the Unity Centre is organising for campaigners and supporters to call on the Home Office and complain about the deportation of the Nigerian gay man.

A friend of the depressed Nigerian man, Joshua told RT; “I talked to him about five minutes ago… he’s feeling depressed, he’s not eating… he’s got medication for [post traumatic stress disorder], there’s a lot of medical conditions around him.”

The friend noted, “He’s feeling suicidal.”

