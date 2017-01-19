NIMASA seeks improved synergy with Navy to man waterways

Mr Kunle Olayiwola, Zonal Coordinator of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Warri, has called for effective synergy between the agency and the Nigerian Navy to effectively man the nation’s territorial waterways.

Olayiwola made the call on Wednesday when some naval students from the Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji, Kaduna State, led by Rear Admiral Segun Adebari, Director, Department of Maritime Warfare, visited the agency in Warri.

Olayiwola said that the navy had a better knowledge of the maritime domain, hence the need for the synergy.

“There is need to partner with the Navy to increase revenue generation for the government,” he said.

The zonal coordinator also said the NIMASA Cabotage Act of 2003 was yielding the desired results for the country.

“The Federal Government sees it that there is need to establish the Cabotage Act to promote indigenous shipping so that it will not be monopolised by foreigners.

“The Act does not deny the foreigners of being part of it but have to comply with the shipping standard.

“Ships operating in Nigerian waters have to be built, registered and manned by Nigerians and this will encourage Nigerian ship owners to build capacity,” he said.

Olayiwola also called for the establishment of radio stations for the operations of NIMASA to help in the exchange of information.

The visit is an annual routine of the military college to acquaint the students with some of the rudiments of maritime operations of NIMASA. (NAN)

