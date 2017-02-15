'I Have no Regrets' - Cocoice speaks on baring her breasts - The Herald Nigeria

Ex Big brother Naija Housemate, Cocoice caused a stir last Saturday night after she bared her breasts and allowed Bassey a taste of them during a truth or dare game.

In an interview with Pulse Nigeria on Tuesday, February 14, 2017, the former housemate revealed that she has no regret baring her breast on live TV.

According to her, it was just a game and she didn’t think anything of it. She said; “It was just a game,” she said. “That was basically… You know when I say ‘it’s your girl CocoIce”.

“The bad girl Coco, the naughty girl Coco came out during the truth or dare, and it wasn’t more than that. Because, even the next day when I woke up, I didn’t think anything of it.”

“I don’t have regrets doing it, but I didn’t think anything of it. I just thought ‘yes, it was for fun,’ and that was it.”

Cocoice became the third housemate to be evicted in the Nigerian version of the reality TV show that millions home and broad follow attentively.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment