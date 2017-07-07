 NOA, NDLEA collaborate to fight drug abuse

The Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA) in jigawa, Mallam Shuibu Karamba, said the agency would collaborate with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in the fight against drug abuse.

Karamba made this disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Dutse on Friday.

Karamba said that Gov. Muhammad Badaru was worried on the rampant use and consumption of dangerous drugs among youths in the state, and had expressed his determination to fight the menace.

The director said that the State Government had invited stakeholders to a round table conference on how to address the problem.

 

 

According to him, the NDLEA alone cannot address the situation; it needs to join hands with other stakeholders such as NOA.

Karamba said that so far, NOA had organised campaigns against drug abuse in Hadejia and Gumel emirates, adding that similar campaigns would be launched in the remaining three emirates of Kazaure, Ringim and Dutse.

The NOA director called on all and sundry to support the agency in the fight against the use of dangerous drugs, which could ruin the society. (NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu

