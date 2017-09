Martins Njubuigbo, veteran Nollywood actor popularly known as Elder Maya has been reported dead.

Elder Maya died after months of battling a liver related ailment.

Confirming the demise, Actor Yomi Fabiyi took to his social media page to break the news.

He wrote: “RIP Elder Mayah. You were a veteran and a hard working one at that. Journey well papa. My concerns and sympathy with his families and close colleagues. #SAVENIGERIAMOVIEINDUSTRY register shares in the grief of AGN”

