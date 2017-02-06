NYSC: Another female corps member dies in Bayelsa camp - The Herald Nigeria

Another female member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, identified only as Jumoke, has reportedly died at the Orientation camp in Bayelsa State.

She was said to have died over the weekend at the Orientation Camp located in Kaiama, Kolokuma-Opokuma Local Government Area of the state.

Just two months ago, a female corps member, who was identified as Miss Elechi Chinyerem, 27, reportedly died after vomiting on arrival at the same camp.

Also, Ifedolapo Oladepo, a First Class graduate of Transport Management from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, had died in the Orientation Camp in Kano.

Also Monday Ukeme, another First Class graduate of Petroleum Engineering from the University of Uyo, died in Zamfara NYSC camp after battling diarrhea.

