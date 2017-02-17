OAP Freeze Replies Lady Who Owes Him Money, Posts Evidence - The Herald Nigeria

Following the earlier reply by Kiibati Bankole, the host of Merrybet Celebrity Fans Challenge, to OAP Freeze’s allegation that she owes him and has refused to pay up, the OAP is back with evidence to prove that her claims were wrong.

Kiibati Bankole who replied OAP Freeze earlier in the day noted that she owes no money to the OAP as his calibre and stature was not the type her company wanted at the event.

In reply, OAP Freeze shared some screenshots of the conversation between the two and added:

How come you were still begging me, less than two weeks to the event, to bear with you as you will pay N500k, which you never did, and you never called or texted me to cancel off my appearance.

You obviously have been doing this for a while so it’s in your DNA, do you know how many people I have met randomly, who told me that this very typical of you?

The last time I did business with you, it took almost a year to get my complete payment. But like they say that one Na story for the gods.

Obviously, you are not very versed when it comes to contracts, if perhaps you were, you won’t make unintelligent statements like “the stage manager concluded by your harassment that you were just being a passionate football fan and eventually let you go on stage with the celebrity friend you brought to the event”.

If the stage manager just put me on stage as you claim in your ‘body of lies’, how come there is an email from you, involving the other party and I, just before we went on stage, with the ‘orijo’ of the questions we would be asked?

We had a contractual agreement, I could be sued for not showing up, and you will be, for not paying me, as there is no history of you at anytime calling off our agreement, verbally or through phone calls, texts or emails.

This would serve as a deterrent not just to you, but all other OAPs and celebrities.

If you choose for any reason, not to honour a contract, there are ways to go about it. You can’t just decide not to show up, or not to pay for services, coming up with dodgy excuses and lies.

Kiibati, I’m not broke, this has nothing to do with money, it’s the flaws in your character that I am bringing to light. ~FRZ. –

Attached are copies of our correspondence, up until the day of the event, via email and text messages.”

