Obama left a mess for me at home and abroad to clean up - Trump - The Herald Nigeria

Obama left a mess for me at home and abroad to clean up – Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday the United States faces a host of problems at home and abroad, declaring: “I inherited a mess.”

Trump, speaking at his first solo news conference, said jobs were pouring out of the country to Mexico and other places, and mass instability was prevalent overseas.

“To be honest, I inherited a mess. It’s a mess. At home and abroad. A mess,” he said

“Low pay, low wages. Mass instability overseas no matter where you look. The Middle East a disaster. North Korea. We’ll take care of it, folks. We’re going to take care of it all.”

He made the remark after presenting Alexander Acosta, a former federal prosecutor from Florida, as his nominee for to lead the Department of Labor.

Acosta was tapped after Trump’s first nominee for the post, Andrew Puzder, withdrew under pressure over his business record and other past controversies in his personal life.

