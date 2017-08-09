 Obaseki orders investigation into N283 million Padded Exam Budget

Obaseki orders investigation into N283 million Padded Exam Budget

Gov. Godwin Obaseki has ordered the immediate investigation into the N283 million padded budget for the conduct of the First School Leaving Certificate Examination in the state.

Obaseki vowed to unmask the officials who sent the N283 million request for the conduct of the recent primary school examination in the state, which was eventually conducted at the cost of N30 million.

The governor issued the directive at the weekly Executive Council meeting held on Wednesday, in Benin.

The State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Mr Paul Ohonbamu, made the disclosure while briefing journalists after the meeting.

 

 

“A memo was sent to the governor for the conduct of the examination and N283 million was earmarked for the examination which eventually cost N30 million.

“The governor is not comfortable with this. He has directed that those responsible for the disparity be identified and brought to book,” Ohonbamu said.

He said the meeting also reviewed the law setting up the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) to keep pace with current realities in the basic education sub-sector.

According to Ohonbamu, the Obaseki-led administration places high premium on basic education and is committed to reorganising it to deliver quality education to the state.

 

 

The commissioner further said that the council agreed that the distribution of treated mosquito nets be flagged off in the state on Friday, and urged all Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to ensure its success in their localities.(NAN)

Uju

Uju Valarie Ubatu, is a graduate of computer science, She is very vast on internet research and has a zeal for acquiring information from as many sources as possible.She loves to travel, meet people and watch programmes on TV.

