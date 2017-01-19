Ogun govt. to launch agric. scheme for civil servants – Commissioner

The Ogun State Government on Wednesday announced plans to launch an agricultural scheme for its workers, as part of efforts to empower civil servants and boost food production in the state.

The Commissioner for Agriculture, Mrs Adepeju Adebajo, made this known in Abeokuta during the induction of 106 agricultural officers who were recently employed by the state.

She said the initiative, tagged “Anchor Borrowers and Civil Servants Agricultural Scheme’’, would go a long way in diversifying the state economy and improving the people’s living standards.

Adebajo said that the state government was determined to feeding its entire population, while producing food for other parts of the country and the entire West African sub-region.

“I, hereby, congratulate you and will want you to realise that your employment as agricultural professionals could not have come at a better time than now, as the attention of the entire nation has shifted to agriculture as an alternative to oil.

“I want you to consider your employment as an opportunity to contribute your quota to the initiative and the ongoing rebuilding agenda of Gov. Ibikunle Amosun’s administration,’’ she said.

One of the inductees, Dr Afolakemi Omotola, who spoke on behalf of others, commended the state government for the programme and promised to be active partners in efforts to implement the various agricultural policies of the government. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment