Ogun state govt. introduces payment plan for pilgrims

The Ogun State government on Friday, announced a new payment plan for intending Muslim pilgrims from the state.

The plan would enable pilgrims for this year’s pilgrimage to pay the one million naira fee in four payment instalments.

The Secretary of the state Muslim Pilgrims’ Welfare Board, Alhaji, Hakeem Kalejaiye, said in a statement in Abeokuta.

Kalejaiye said the gesture was part of efforts by the board to ensure that pilgrims from the state utilised the slots allocated to them by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

He noted that the payment plan would ease the challenges that often confront most intending pilgrims.

He, however, warned that no candidate would be allowed to extend his or her payment beyond the four instalments.

Kalejaiye said that payment would commence on March 31.

He said that application forms were sold for ten thousand naira with an extra payment of seven thousand, five hundred naira, for laboratory tests and insurance premium.

Kalejaiye assured of a hitch-free exercise this year (NAN)

