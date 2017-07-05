Okorocha Likens Himself to Jesus, Promises to Send 'Holy Spirit' to Imo People - The Herald Nigeria

The Imo State governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha,has promised not to leave the people of the state alone but send them the ‘holy spirit.”

Rochas Okorocha made this statement when he addressed a massive crowd that came to show support for him and the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Government House in Owerri, Tuesday.

According to Okorocha, the level of development the state has seen since he became governor, would take up to thirty years to achieve, adding that he had broken the jinx of poverty in Imo state.

“There is peace in the Niger Delta. These young men seated, maybe most would have been killed by the police or army if I did not intervene with the amnesty programme. Today, we have peace in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta,” Okorocha said.

“Today, we have broken the jinx that poor people can never be millionaires. We have taken 305 youths here and made them millionaires. With this jinx broken all of you have the capacity to become millionaires in the future.”

Continuing, Okorocha noted that, “I have heard your request for a proactive successor, before I leave I will send you the Holy Spirit, I will never leave you alone, you can imagine if previous government for the past 30 years have been working the way I am working now, by now Imo State would have been London. The massive infrastructure in the state is only within six years, so think of 30 years.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment