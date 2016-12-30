Onu urges Nigerians to embrace application of technology for national dev

Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Minister of Science and Technology has advised Nigerians to embrace application of science and technology in enhancing national development.

He said that national development would be difficult to achieve without the application of Science and Technology.

Onu made this known in a statement by Mr Sunny Onyeukwu, Special Assistant to the Minister on Friday in Abuja.

The minister said that the neglect of science and technology affected Nigeria’s economic growth and development.

Onu said this when he was performing the foundation laying ceremony of Assumpta Science Centre at Ofekata, Owerri in Imo.

The minister urged Nigerians to ensure sustainability of any project like Assumpta Science Centre to advance activities of Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) in the nation.

He said that the Assumpta Science Centre project was in line with the Federal Government’s commitment to the initiative of International Universities and Youth Cooperation with Africa in informal science learning activities.

According to the minister, this initiative will go a long way to promote sustainable development in the country.

Onu said that the centre would contribute to the development of the country and ensure Nigerians and other African countries to become self-sufficient in defending the available resources.

The minister said that the difference between Africa and developed nations was actualisation of STI.

He commended the people of Ofekata for their commitment and the donation of their land to ensure that the science centre became a reality.

According to him, the Federal Government will ensure the completion of the project in four months’ time.

He called on the state and local governments to join hands together to ensure the success of the laudable project.

Onu, however, expressed optimism that with the coming on board of the Assumpta science centre and other scientific innovations, Nigeria would at the centre stage of development.

He said the available resources Nigeria had was enough to make the nation at the centre stage for development

“There is need for all the African countries to change direction, focus and embrace science, technology and innovation as it has a vital role in assisting humanity in all aspects of life.

“President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is willing and determined to utilise science, technology and innovation as a tool to achieve diversification of the national economy.

“The Federal Government has entered into a memorandum of understanding with the Pontifical Council for Culture of the Vatican City on the Assumta Science Centre in Owerri.’’

Gov. Rochas Okorocha, thanked the Federal Government for the establishment of the centre and promised to collaborate and ensure speedy completion of the project.

Okorocha, represented at the event by the Chairman, Mbaitoli Local Government Area, Mr Chris Nwike, called on the people to see the project as an opportunity for them and the future generation.

The President General of Ofekata Autonomous Community, Chief Alexandra Iwuore, thanked the Federal Government for its commitment to ensuring that the project was realised.(NAN)

