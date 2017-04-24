 Osinbajo committee quizzes suspended DG NIA Again - The Herald Nigeria

Osinbajo committee quizzes suspended DG NIA Again

The suspended Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Ayo Oke, again on Monday appeared before a committee set up by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate him and the suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal.

Oke is being investigated by the committee chaired by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo over his claim that the money seized by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission in a residential apartment at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos belongs to the NIA.

He had earlier appeared before the committee on Wednesday shortly after his suspension was announced.

The Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, had on Friday appeared before the same committee to give evidence on what his commission discovered about the money, the owners, and their plan.

Oke’s appearance on Monday is believed to be aimed at giving him the opportunity to answer some questions arising from Magu’s submission to the panel.

The committee that has the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN); and the National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Munguno (rtd.), as members are expected to turn in its report in a fortnight.

 

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“Be steady and well-ordered in your life so that you can be fierce and original in your work.”
- Gustave Flaubert.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar