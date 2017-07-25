Osinbajo To Swear In New Ministers Tomorrow - The Herald Nigeria

The Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will tomorrow, Wednesday the 26th of July, swear in new ministers during the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting in Abuja.

Those to be sworn in to represent Kogi and Gombe states respectively are Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan.

Ocheni will replace the late former Minister of State for Labour, James Ocholi; while Hassan is will replace Amina Mohammed who resigned as Minister of Environment to become the United Nations Deputy Secretary-General.

Both ministerial designates were cleared by the Senate three months ago.

Professor Stephen Ikani Ocheni, the Kogi State ministerial nominee, is a Professor of Public Sector Accounting and currently the re-elected Dean of Faculty of Management Sciences, Kogi State University, Anyigba.

He hails from a village called Uwowo in Igalamela/Odolu Local Government Area of Kogi State. He obtained his West African School Certificate from Idah Secondary Commercial College, Idah, in 1979 and bagged a Higher National Diploma from the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, in 1983.

The Ministerial nominee obtained an MBA (Finance) from Enugu State University of Science and Technology in 1990 and bagged a PhD in Financial Management from the prestigious University of Nigeria, Nsukka in 2004 after successfully undergoing a rigorous M.Sc/PhD programme

