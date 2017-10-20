Arsenal playmaker, Mesut Ozil has told his Gunners team-mates that he will be playing for Manchester United next year, according to The Mirror.

Ozil is in the final year of his contract at the Emirates and manager Arsene Wenger, last week admitted the club could sell him in January.

The 29-year-old feels he is set to join his former boss, Jose Mourinho, at Old Trafford in 2018.

Earlier this week, Robert Pires hinted that Ozil was unhappy at the club, because of their summer transfer dealings.

“Ozil is a warrior who wants to win something, and currently he makes the impression that he’s annoyed Arsenal have not assembled a squad which can win something,” he told Sport Bild.

“They only spent money on Alexandre Lacazette. That’s not enough to compete for the top spots.”

The 29-year-old worked with Mourinho during their time together at Real Madrid and the playmaker revealed earlier this year how his former boss gave him the confidence to overcome his self-doubt in the Spanish capital.

Ozil wrote in his autobiography how he saw himself as “a nobody” but explained how Mourinho helped elevate him to one of the top players in Europe.

“Real Madrid isn’t too big a move for you,” Mourinho told Ozil. “Real Madrid is the only right move. Trust me. I’ll turn you into a regular player. And then all the doors will be open to you. You’ll be able to show the world what you’re capable of. And, believe me, that’s a huge amount.”

Ozil has been seeking a contract worth £350,000-a-week at Arsenal but the Mirror now claim their interest in keeping him has now dropped after he rejected their offer of £275.000-a-week.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related