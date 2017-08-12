Ozubulu attack: Ngige-led Presidential delegation delivers FG’s condolences to Anambra

A President delegation led by Dr Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, on Saturday condole with Anambra Government over the Aug.6 attack on worshippers at St Philips Catholic Church, Ozubulu in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra.

Members of the team include, Prof Anthony Anwukah, Minister of State for Education, Prof. Isaac Adewole, Minister of Health, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alhaji Ibrahim Jubrin, Minister of State for Environment.

Handing over the two-page condolence message to Gov. Willie Obiano. represented by his deputy,, Nkem Okeke, Ngige described the shooting as unfortunate.

He said the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, was deeply saddened by the news of the shooting and death of innocent worship, adding that he extended his deep sympathy to the government and people of Anambra.

The minister assured the government of Anambra that the Federal Government would cooperate with the state government in the effort to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

“We have been delegated by the Acting President to come and condole with you on the sad shooting of innocent worshippers in Amakwa, Ozubulu, on Aug. 6.

“We are also going to visit the Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Nnewi, Most Rev. Dr Hillary Okeke, who is the Shepard were it happened, and we are also go to Amakwa to see things for ourselves.

“He (Acting President) said we should reassure you that the Federal Government will cooperate with the state to fish out the perpetrators,” he said.

Responding, Obiano thanked the Federal Government for showing concern and sending the high-powered delegation, noting that was most expected.

Obiano said the incident was alien to the people of the state as it had not happened anywhere around it.

He said some arrests had been made and that investigation was ongoing. (NAN)

