Be our partner, Korean Cultural Centre director tells Nollywood

Mr Han Sungrae, the Director, Korean Cultural Centre (KCC), has appealed to the Nigerian film industry to partner the Korean movie industry to further strengthen bilateral relations between both Nigeria and Korea.

Sungrae made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the sideline of the Asian Film Festivals held in Abuja.

According to him, Korea has an advanced technology that movie makers in Nigeria can benefit from.

“If there is partnership between both, it will improve the qualities of productions and volume of sales of both Nigerian and Korean films sales in both countries.

“They will also boost the cultural and tourism potential of Nigeria and Korea as they will be showcasing the various tourism sites in the two countries in their movies,’’ Sungrae said.

He said the recent screening of the Korean movie “Calona’’ in Abuja showcased the famous Korean tourism site: Jeju Island.

“Calona means a place with yellow flowers.

“The KCC likes showing this film to introduce the Island to the world to encourage people to visit it.

“ Nollywood can also portray some Nigerian tourism sites in their movies,’’ he said.

NAN reports that “Calona’’’ is a 116 minutes’ film released in 2016.

It is the story of Gye-choon (Youn Yuh-Jung), a female diver on Jeju Island, who was living a simple and community-based life.

“Unfortunately, her little grand-daughter, Hye-ji (Kim Go-Eun), went missing from the community.

Hye-Ji who was living on petty crimes on the streets of Seoul in Korea grew up a troubled-teen.

Gye-choon was, however, reunited with her after 12 years of separation.

The movie showed how the warmth displayed by Gye-choon’s unswerving devotion gradually drew Hye-Ji back to some semblance of the sweet creature she once was.

Life went back to normal between them in the Island until they experienced another tragedy. (NAN)

CMY/BOLA/PAD

==============

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment