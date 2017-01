Nollywood actor, Muyiwa Ademola has started the year on a very good note.

Muyiwa Ademola shared the story of how a Pastor gifted him with money (an unspecified amount in dollars) and a brand new car, after the said Pastor watched a movie of his – “Ori” – which was produced 14 years ago.

Muyiwa revealed that the pastor, who he identified as Apostle Tope Onileowo, said he was moved by the movie and God directed him to give the actor some cash and the brand new car.

