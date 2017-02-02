Pastor Records Himself Committing Suicide - The Herald Nigeria

A 38-year-old pastor and musician identified as Richard Nhika who filmed his attempt at committing suicide has been reported dead.

The musician took a video of himself in the bush holding a bottle which he gulped after he spoke to the camera, saying:

“I will always love you Nomatter, which is why when I saw you I never insulted you or said anything bad. I have decided to die next to this tree so that everyone can see, this is real poison you can even see for yourself.”

According to reports, the musician committed suicide over a conflict he had with his girlfriend Nomatter.

Speaking on the demise of the pastor, a spokesperson from the deceased’s family expressed shock at the actions of the deceased which ultimately led to his death.

Relatives also noted that they do not know the girlfriend to which he left the message in his suicide video.

“When we got to the scene where he committed suicide, we found the video in his phone which he had shot taking away his life.

“We are convinced that this was a spiritual attack that happened to him because in his normal senses, he would not have done something like this.

“He was a pastor at AFM Church and he was actually launching his album he featured Mathias Mhere, Dereck Mpofu and Sharon Manyonganise and no one ever expected him to do such a thing.”

