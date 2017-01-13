 Paul Pogba makes social media history with his own limited edition Twitter emoji - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Paul Pogba makes social media history with his own limited edition Twitter emoji

Manchester United star Paul Pogba made history on Friday afternoon by becoming the first player in Premier League history to get his very own Twitter emoji.

An image of the £89million summer signing from Juventus can now be activated on the social media platform by adding ‘#pogba’ to any tweet from now until Manchester United’s game against Leicester City on February 5th.

Twitter has created the bespoke Pogba portrait ahead of one of the biggest ties of the Premier League season so far Manchester United vs Liverpool and the club’s 9.8 million followers are being urged to show their support by using it before, during and after Sunday’s clash.

