PDP Declares War Against EFCC Over Recovered Funds - The Herald Nigeria

PDP Declares War Against EFCC Over Recovered Funds

Following the recovery of several loots in the past weeks, the major opposition party in the country, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has declared war against the anti-graft agency.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in its war against the anti-graft agency, EFCC, declared in a series of tweets released on its social media page that the commission is trying to cover up for people who the money recovered from Airport, apartments, and offices belong to.

The political party further declared that the EFCC has become a joke under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration and the All Progressive Congress, APC rule.

The party further noted that the chief front agency in the ongoing anti-corruption war has lost its credibility, integrity and relevance as it is unable to produce the owners of the money recovered.

The PDP further demanded a detailed analysis of the money recovered by the agency in the last two years.

The political party via its social media page wrote:

