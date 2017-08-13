PDP governors will support it to regain power – Fayose

Chairman of PDP Governors Forum, Mr Ayo Fayose, on Saturday assured that the governors would continue to align with the ideals of the party and support it to regain power.

Fayose gave the assurance at the party’s special national convention in Abuja.

He said that the party would, as it had just done, overcome other challenges that may arise and win the general elections in 2019.

He urged members of the party and supporters to not only work towards, but should begin to congratulate themselves because “re-occupying Aso Rock in 2019 is certain’’.

He said that from 2019, he would be attending to the needs of Nigerians from the Presidential Villa, recalling that he had indicated interest in the presidency of the country.

“The crowd here in the convention arena is a testimony of what is happening in Nigeria; the party is now a religion and a belief that we are going back to `our villa’.

“I am going there; I don’t know how many of you will be ready to go there.

“PDP will take Nigeria out of one chance and give it plenty chances.

“We made a mistake but our ability to correct is the one that is important; we fell and we are bound to rise, so, it is time to arise and shine and let your light be seen be men,’’ he said.

Fayose added that Nigeria would be liberated from poverty that had set into national life since PDP left office.

Speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the sidelines, former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, said that the success of the convention was “a happy one for the party’’.

“Today, we are happy that PDP is united and Nigerians are happy that PDP is on the march again.

“Now it is very clear that indeed, PDP is set to regain power in this country and bring hope and good things to Nigerians.’’

Turaki said that PDP would take away prevailing hunger, poverty, despondency, quarrel and insecurity and bring back prosperity and good times to Nigerians. (NAN)

