Philippines says no to condom distribution in public schools

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Friday said the Philippines’ Education Department has rejected a proposal to distribute condoms in public high schools, hurting efforts to curb HIV and AIDS in the country.

However, the Department of Health had proposed the condom distribution to promote safe sex practices among young Filipinos, amid reports that more of them are getting infected with HIV.

HRW said Education Secretary Leonor Briones argued that children below 18 years need parental consent to receive condoms and any other contraceptives products.

“The proposal was an overdue response to the country’s worsening human immunodeficiency virus epidemic, and its rejection will hurt efforts to slash new HIV infections.

“The Philippines needs to address this HIV crisis, but arguments that ignore science will only increase the likelihood of HIV transmissions among young Filipinos.

“Young people will continue to be at needless risk of HIV infection unless the health department overrides the barriers to condom access.

“The education department needs to implement a long-delayed comprehensive sexuality education programme,’’ the New York-based group said in a statement.

According to the department of health, 9,264 new cases of HIV infection were recorded in 2016, up to 7,831 in 2015.

It added that 22 of the new cases in 2016 were below 15 years old.

“From 2011 to 2016, Filipinos aged between 15 years and 24 years have accounted for 28 per cent of those infected with HIV, up from 25 per cent in 2006 to 2010,’’ the department said. (dpa/NAN)

