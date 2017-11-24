Motivational Speaker shares Truly Pathetic life experience Including 15 abortions & 14 heartbreaks

Nigerian matchmaker Lara Kudayisi, better known as “The Match-making Mistress” who is now a motivational speaker has shocked many with her confessions of her past life on Facebook.

She revealed that she had a child at 19, 14 heartbreaks and 15 abortions but has owned up to her mistakes which made her better.

According to Lara who is married to the love of her life, people have come to understand her viewpoint and she gets paid for lectures and seminars.

Lara who spoke at the My Double Double Conference organised by renowned self-development expert, Paul Kayode Josh, at Muson Center Lagos, made it clear that her mission is to inspire everyone to achieve their life purposes no matter what mistakes they might have made in life.

