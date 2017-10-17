Photo: Nursery school pupils sleep under a tree in Kwara state

A viral photo of Nursery school pupils sleeping under a tree in school in Kwara State has broken the internet.

It was reported that these are pupils of a Nursery and Primary School in Mancha village, Edu local Government.

In this school, it was noted that nursery school pupils were being taught under a tree.

During their break periods, the pupils are made to serve their siesta on the sand under the tree.

In the photo shared, over 10 pupils are seen sleeping on the sand while the teacher sits and smiles over them.

The photo has since gone viral after it was shared on social media.

