Photo Splash: 2017 People's Choice Awards - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Photo Splash: 2017 People’s Choice Awards

Actors and musicians gathered to honor top performers in pop culture at the 2017 People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night in Los Angeles.

At the star-studded event, celebrities donned a number of glamorous getups on the red carpet, from daring minidresses to dapper tuxedos.

The Award held at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles and was hosted by Joel McHale.

The event was attended by Justin Timberlake, Blake Lively, Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, Priyanka Chopra, Ruby Rose, Victoria Justice, Ellen Degeneres and more.

