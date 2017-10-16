Rivers state governor was in Spain to finalize plans to set up a Football Academy in his state.

While there he met with top stars Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Ramos along with other officials.

Prior to his trip, Wike had said that the establishment of an academy in his state was of great interest to him and a potential catalyst to the growth of football stars in the state.

He said; “What we are doing is in the interest of Rivers state. This football academy, which will be the first of its kind, will groom stars, empower youths and create wealth for the state.

“Sports is big business and my administration intends to empower the next generation through sports. That is why we are investing in different aspects of sports. By next February, we will host the African Wrestling Championship.”

