Photos: Actress, Mercy Aigbe's Marriage Allegedly Crashes After Husband Beat Her Up - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe-Gentry’s marriage has reportedly crashed after reports of domestic abuse surfaced online.

The actress was according to reports plummeted by her husband of 7-years, Lanre Gentry.

The actress according to news source has been a victim of domestic abuse for a long time until she opened up on her social media page.

Linda Ikeji’s Blog reported: “For a while now all has not been well in the marriage of Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe. Her 7-year marriage to Lagos based hotelier, Lanre Gentry seems to have crashed. Sources tell LIB that Mercy has been enduring domestic violence for a long time in her marriage but it’s gotten worse lately.

“We learnt that the couple had a nasty fight last week that left the actress with severe injuries and she’s still receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in Lagos.

“LIB has been able to exclusively get photos of the injury and they don’t look nice at all.

“A few hours ago, Mercy through her Instagram page hinted on domestic violence with a post that reads, ‘Say NO to DOMESTIC VIOLENCE…… Only a Coward hits a woman! REAL MEN don’t HIT!’.”

