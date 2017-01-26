PHOTOS: Chris Brown's Lamborghini Completely Destroyed In Accident - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

American singer, Chris Brown has wrecked his luxury ride, a Lamborghini Aventador sports car completely.

The sports car which is worth about $500,000 was wrecked on Tuesday morning in Beverly Hills.

It is however unclear who was behind the wheels at the point of the wreckage as police found the car abandoned with no sign of a driver in sight.

TMZ reported: “We’re told the Lambo is still registered to Chris, and even though he lets friends drive it … he had no knowledge it was being driven the night of the crash. Although it has a matte black wrap now — you can still see the car’s original orange paint underneath.

“Police say because it was a single car wreck, and nothing else was damaged … it’s a low priority investigation. We’re guessing Chris doesn’t feel the same way.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment