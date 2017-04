The senator who before his death represented Osun West Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Isiaka Adeleke has been laid to rest.

Recall that news of the Senator’s death broke yesterday, Sunday, April 23, 2017.

The Senator and an uncle to popular singer, Davido was reported to have died after he suffered a heart attack and was rushed to Bikets Hospital where he passed away.

The Senator was buried today at his hometown in Ede.

