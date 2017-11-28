Don Jazzy has reportedly sacked his bodyguard who was caught on camera talking down to a woman in an eatery in Lagos state.

The bodyguard identified as Chidi Irechukwu was said to have threatened to beat up the lady who called him out for parking wrongly while trying to get some food.

In a video of the incident which has gone viral, the macho man could be seen shouting angrily at a lady while exchanging words with her.

Chidi who was identified as Don Jazzy’s Bodyguard was relieved of his job by the music executive after the video got to his view.

The remorseful Chidi in an online interview revealed the details of the incident and explained how sorry he was for his actions.

‘I entered the eatery and parked my car. I ensured that I wasn’t blocking anyone before I went in to place my order. While I was waiting to be attended to, the lady walked in, tapped me on my back and in a loud voice, asked me to go outside to repark my car. She said why would I park my car like a thief. Her indirectly calling me a thief got me angry and that was why I spoke to her in that manner and called her unprintable names. I never meant the threat of beating her. My mother raised me well never to beat a woman. When I was leaving the eatery, I was sad over the incident’.

Chidi says if given the opportunity, he would apologise to the woman.

