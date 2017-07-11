Photos: First Ever Gay Muslim Wedding Holds In UK - The Herald Nigeria

The United Kingdom has witnessed its first ever gay Muslim wedding.

The wedding took place between Jahed Choudhury, 24, and Sean Rogan, 19, who have been dating for two years.

The grooms tied the knot clad in traditional golden Sherwanis and held their wedding in a civil ceremony at Walsall registry office.

The relationship between the duo started when Sean met Choudhury crying on a bench in Darlaston, the couple have reportedly been together since then.

Speaking to Express and Star, the groom, Choudhury said: “I’d not long overdosed and I was crying on a bench and Sean came over and asked if I was okay.”

Choudhury further admitted that being an openly-gay Muslim made him feel like a ‘black sheep’ compared to his peers adding that he ‘stood out like a sore thumb’ among other believers.

He further added that he often felt trapped between his sexuality and faith.

Choudhury’s family was however absent from the ceremony although he believes the wedding is a significant progress for the Muslim and LGBT communities alike.

Choudhury said: “My family doesn’t want to come on the day, they just don’t want to see it, it’s too embarrassing for them.” Choudhury says that some of his family members dismiss his sexuality and happy relationship with Sean as a ‘disease’ or a phase.I want to say to all people going through the same thing that’s it’s okay – we’re going to show the whole world that you can be gay and Muslim.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment