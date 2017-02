Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede today tied the knot with her heartrob, Olukunle ‘Abounce’.

The traditional wedding between the couple held in Lagos.

Yvonne Jegede’s man is the son of the late Nollywood actress, Bukky Ajayi.

The wedding was attended by several celebrities.

See photos below:

