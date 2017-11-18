Photos: Miss India Manuchi Chhillar wins Miss World 2017

Twenty-one-year-old Indian girl, Manushi Chhillar a medical student from Haryana who contested with beauties from over 108 nations was on Saturday crowned Miss World 2017, in the Sanya City Arena in China PR.

The top 5 finalist of the Miss World 2017 competition are [in no particular order] England, India, France, Kenya. Miss Mexico was named the first runner-up while Miss England stood third at the beauty pageant.

Manushi said that Winning the Miss World title has been her childhood dream.

”As a kid, I always wanted to participate in the competition but I never knew I would make it this far. Winning the Miss World title is now not just my dream, but also that of my family and friends. I know it’s going to be a journey that I will never forget. Whatever the result, I am going to learn, enjoy and give it my best. The rest, I leave to destiny.”

Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico crowned her successor Manushi Chhillar of India at the end of the event.

She is the 6th Indian to win the coveted crown and the first one after Priyanka Chopra bagged it 17 years ago in 2000.

