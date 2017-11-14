Photos: President Buhari arrives Enugu State amidst threats

President Buhari has arrived Enugu state on his 2-day visit to Ebonyi and Anambra state respectively.

The Nigerian President was received at Akanu Ibiam airport by the State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, South East Governors, Royal fathers, members of the Hausa community in Enugu.

In Ebonyi, he will inaugurate many projects undertaken by the Governor Dave Umahi administration while in Anambra, he will campaign for the candidate of his party – the All Progressives Congress (APC) – in Saturday’s governorship election Tony Nwoye .

