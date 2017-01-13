 PHOTOS: President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Gambia To Mediate Political Crisis - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

PHOTOS: President Muhammadu Buhari Arrives Gambia To Mediate Political Crisis

The president, Muhammadu Buhari arrived in Gambia today to continue his role as the chief mediator in the political crisis rocking Gambia.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to the country is connected to the decision of the incibent president, Yayha Jammeh’s decision to not vacate his office after losing in the last election.

The president arrived in Banjul, the capital of Gambia and shortly afterwards met with the president of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh.


President Muhammdu Buhari is also reported to be meeting with the president elect, Adama Barrow to continue his mediation and provide a lasting solution to the political crisis rocking the country.

