Photos: Rapper CDQ flaunts his newly built Lekki Mansion

Rapper CDQ has taken to his Instagram to share photos of his newly completed Lekki Mansion which he has been building for over 1 year and 6 months.

The excited musician recounted his ordeal on how he used to squeeze with 6 persons, including Masterkraft in one room at Ojodu 4 years ago.

Thinking about how the whole thing started 4yrs ago when boys still dey manage with @masterkraft_ for ojodu berger � About 7 of us would squeeze to fit in a room just for d night to pass…now I have more than enough rooms that I’m able to bring my siblings closer… I just couldn’t thank God enough � for all these I say #ByeByePoverty � � #AlwaysBelieveInYourself #Stubborn #WossWobi #ThankfullToAllMyFans #WorldWide #EyanNweke

 

 

 

 

 

