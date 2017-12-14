It is not news that popular Nigerian artiste Davido is in love again.

This is evident in his social media activity as he is on vacation in Dubai with a yet unidentified lady.

In excitement he tweeted ‘Chase her!! Even when she is already yours’

However, ‘Mad over you’ crooner Runtown jokingly shaded him by tweeting ‘1 week old love’ Be like” followed by a laugh emoji.

Davido also replied this tweet in a rather playful manner with ‘lol werey’

Davido has had a stellar year with what one will call a hat trick of awards including an MTV and MOBO award.

He also welcomed his daughter into the world this year, so it’s safe to say that Davido has had a good 2017.

