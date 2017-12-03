A lady who claims to be Nigerian singer, Duncan Mighty’s sister was caught today stealing at a Mall in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to a Facebook user, Ofon who shared the pictures on his page, the lady was nabbed with several goods hidden in her body from the Mall.

The Supervisors of the place were said to have caught her and beat her up.

Ofon shared the photos with the below caption:

A woman alleged to be the sister of Duncan mighty the popular musician was caught today in our shop. She stole several goods from the mall.

She confirmed she is Duncan mighty’s eldest sister.

