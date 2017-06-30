In Photos: Stunning Proof Nigeria is not A Zoo - The Herald Nigeria

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding the status of Nigeria with quit notices flying here and there and an ailing President from a region many think believe they are destined to rule.

One word that may not have escaped the lexicon in all these is “zoo”. Some will argue it was introduced by Nnamdi Kanu but many would argue that was what Fela Anikulapo Kuti was saying all along.

This comparison of Nigeria, a state where over 40% of the human population defecate in the open, according to the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF).

It is the opinion of this writer that to call Nigeria a zoo is an insult to zoos…at least the zoos in developed countries. Even some of the animals in the zoos in America do not defecate in the open.

Besides in comparison to the way Nigeria is run, structured and set up, Zoos in developed countries are far ahead on the cutting edge than Nigeria.

But enough talk, these photos tell the story succinctly.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment