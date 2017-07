Two Nigerian brides got married over the weekend at a spectacular event.

The brides, sisters, took the internet by surprise after their wedding photos surfaced online.

The sisters, Heekmer and Heebahtullah got married to their partners Mustapha and Ibrahim respectively.

The wedding ceremony took place oover the weekend in the north.

See photos below:

