Photos: Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari's Children At The Dabiri And Amosu's Wedding - The Herald Nigeria

The Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosu yesterday gave his daughter’s hand away in marriage to the son of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Diasporan matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The traditional wedding between the duo held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital yesterday, Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Several dignitaries were present at the event including the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his family, the president, Muhammadu Buhari’s children, the Senate President, Dr. Abubbakar Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others.

See photos of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, children of President Buhari, Yusuf, Zahra, Halimat and their husbands at the event below:

