 Photos: Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari's Children At The Dabiri And Amosu's Wedding - The Herald Nigeria

Photos: Yemi Osinbajo, Buhari’s Children At The Dabiri And Amosu’s Wedding

The Ogun state governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosu yesterday gave his daughter’s hand away in marriage to the son of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Diasporan matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

The traditional wedding between the duo held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital yesterday, Saturday, July 8, 2017.

Several dignitaries were present at the event including the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo and his family, the president, Muhammadu Buhari’s children, the Senate President, Dr. Abubbakar Bukola Saraki, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara and others.

See photos of the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, his wife, children of President Buhari, Yusuf, Zahra, Halimat and their husbands at the event below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

Notable Saying

"Leaders learn to leverage the problems that never go away in a way to create progress for the organization."
- Andy Stanley.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

TEst
Get Latest News Delivered to your Box ASAP
Skip to toolbar