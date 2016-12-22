Photos: Mavin Crew Ditch Headies, Fly In Style To Abidjan - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The crew of Mavin records are already in Côte d’Ivoire for their concert which will be kicking off tonight.

Led by Don Jazzy and ROC nation star, Tiwa Savage the members of one of Nigeria’s biggest record label will be missing at the famous Headies award show for the first time in years.

They will join members of TripleMG squad who will not be attending the event after their Starboy, Tekno got bounced from the only award he got nominated for.

The Mavin crew flew via their private jet and shared the photos on their individual Instagram accounts.

See their photos below

