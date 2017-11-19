One of Nigeria’s biggest celebrity wedding between Banky Wellington better known as Banky W and Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi is taking place today, November 19th,2017.

The traditional wedding which is strictly by invitation is a star-studded ceremony with over 40 groomsmen.

Some celebrities who graced the event include Kemi Adetiba, MI Abaga, Noble Igwe, Bovi, Basketmouth, Ebuka, Skales, DJ Jimmy Jatt, Debola Williams and others.

Here are photos below including the beautiful wedding cake made by ‘cakesbysaycheese’;

