Police arrest French man accused of mailing drugs to Australian outback town - The Herald Nigeria

A French man was arrested and charged for allegedly posting illicit drugs from his home country to a remote Australian outback town, police said on Monday.

The 30-year-old man posted two packages of cocaine and cannabis from France to an address in Yulara, north of Uluru, a popular tourist destination in central Australia, said local police spokesperson Michael White.

“The first package of cocaine and cannabis arrived on Wednesday, a second package that was intercepted by police contained a quantity of cannabis and a trafficable quantity of cocaine,’’ he said.

The man traveled to Yulara to collect the packages where he was arrested on Friday and charged with supplying drugs and bringing a border control substance into Australia and supplying drugs.

The man was remanded in custody to appear in the Alice Springs Local Court on Monday. (dpa/NAN)

